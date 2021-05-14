Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.85 Million

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report sales of $161.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.35 million. Paylocity posted sales of $130.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $629.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $630.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $770.56 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $787.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.95.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

