Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 46,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,182. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

