Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.42. 575,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $7,826,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Quanta Services by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $4,137,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.