Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Post $0.66 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.74. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

