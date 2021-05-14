Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Sell

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit