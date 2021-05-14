Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Sell

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

