Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.