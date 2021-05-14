Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

CATB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

CATB stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

