Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSGS. Sidoti lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

CSGS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.38. 362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,587. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $174,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $136,833.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,881.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 804,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 160,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 272,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 41,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 106.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

