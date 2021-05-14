Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Trading Up 0.2%

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 262,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,005,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $558,000.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

