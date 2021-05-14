Zano (ZANO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $143,761.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00004340 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $143,761.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,418.86 or 0.99861496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $774.69 or 0.01534375 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.81 or 0.00740380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.52 or 0.00399141 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00235581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,668,823 coins and its circulating supply is 10,639,323 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

