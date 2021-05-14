Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. Zeepin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $254,895.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00094513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00608826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00237155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $582.22 or 0.01166025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $604.67 or 0.01210985 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

