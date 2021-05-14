Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $166.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.37. 21,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,217. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

