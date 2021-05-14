zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €221.86 ($261.01).

ZO1 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get zooplus alerts:

ZO1 stock traded up €3.20 ($3.76) on Friday, hitting €224.80 ($264.47). The company had a trading volume of 17,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 12-month low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a 12-month high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €251.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €195.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.