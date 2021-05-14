zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

zooplus stock remained flat at $$305.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.40. zooplus has a 1 year low of $142.75 and a 1 year high of $322.54.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

