Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 276.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after buying an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,541,651 shares of company stock valued at $159,700,310 in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

