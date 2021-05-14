Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,187.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

