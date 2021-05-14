Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 11,056 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in LKQ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

