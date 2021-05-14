Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 13,039 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,213 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.