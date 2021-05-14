Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 21,303 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,303 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.21 and a 200-day moving average of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.