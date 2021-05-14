Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,733 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

