Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 56,077 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,077 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.