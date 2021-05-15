$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Ooma reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.25 on Monday. Ooma has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $377.18 million, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,254.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ooma by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 163,248 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 20.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 200,685 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 679,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 82,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth $10,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

