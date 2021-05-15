$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.27. Spire reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Spire stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 277,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Spire by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Spire by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

