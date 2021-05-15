-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

SVRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 68,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 162,958 shares of company stock worth $269,692. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Savara by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Savara by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVRA stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

