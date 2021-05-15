$0.21 EPS Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. SP Plus reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $780.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SP Plus by 2,232.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 191,531 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 21.3% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

