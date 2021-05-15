$0.29 EPS Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter.

INVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of INVA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 489,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,997. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

