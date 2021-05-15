$0.32 EPS Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Howard Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

HBMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBMD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $323.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.80.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

