-$0.69 EPS Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Anterix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Anterix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Anterix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Anterix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 53,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75.
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.
Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.