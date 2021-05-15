$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Medpace reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.68. 157,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,323. Medpace has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.07.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

