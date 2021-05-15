$1.05 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report $1.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

AEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $768,000.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. 5,532,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.