$1.15 EPS Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. WD-40 posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $9.28 on Monday, reaching $252.48. The stock had a trading volume of 73,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,026. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $169.80 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

