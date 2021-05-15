$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQ. KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,446,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,823,213. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in iQIYI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

