$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,251 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

