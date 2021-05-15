$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.43. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.71. 165,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,743. NICE has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

