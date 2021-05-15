$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.43. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.71. 165,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,743. NICE has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit