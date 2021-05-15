$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.66. American Woodmark reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 67,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,106. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

