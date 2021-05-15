1,016 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

