10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.58.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,832 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

