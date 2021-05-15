1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.49 ($32.34).

ETR DRI opened at €26.62 ($31.32) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.06.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

