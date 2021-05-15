$110.20 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post $110.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.30 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $442.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.46. 230,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,463. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

