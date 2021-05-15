11,000 Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

In other Ocugen news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $2,788,320.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 696,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,379 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OCGN opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

