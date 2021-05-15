$112.72 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post $112.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.57 million to $128.60 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $94.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $491.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.88 million to $533.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $738.24 million, with estimates ranging from $701.66 million to $780.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,391,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,514,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,797,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

