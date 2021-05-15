1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €24.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DRI. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.49 ($32.34).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €26.62 ($31.32) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 12-month high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

