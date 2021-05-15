1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €24.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.49 ($32.34).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €26.62 ($31.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.06. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a one year high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

