1,448 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

