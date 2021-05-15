1,470 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 295.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,986,000 after buying an additional 520,305 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,742 shares of company stock worth $24,900,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $149.97 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.51.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

