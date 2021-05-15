$18.81 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post sales of $18.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Codexis reported sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $83.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.80 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $104.92 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $123.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $3,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Codexis by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth $649,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 30.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 844,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

