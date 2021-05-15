$184.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post $184.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.21 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $43.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 328%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $767.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $876.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 15,577,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,919,244. The company has a market cap of $286.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

