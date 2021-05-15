203 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.60. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

