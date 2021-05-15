20,407 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 180.4% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 222,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 143,449 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT opened at $33.22 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit