20,407 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 180.4% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 222,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 143,449 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT opened at $33.22 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

