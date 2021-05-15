2,055 Shares in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The 3D Printing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The 3D Printing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The 3D Printing ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The 3D Printing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000.

BATS:PRNT opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The 3D Printing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13.

